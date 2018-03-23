Price aiming for first Golden Slipper win

Mick Price believes there is a sense of timing about Seabrook who gets her chance to deliver the Melbourne trainer a first Golden Slipper win.

Trainer Mick Price believes Seabrook can spring a surprise in the Golden Slipper at Rosehill.

Price has had two horses finish third in the Golden Slipper in the past six years while another of his chances Ready For Victory was fourth in 2015.

Price rates Seabrook his best chance in Saturday's race ahead of last-start Blue Diamond fourth Prairie Fire.

Seabrook was a luckless runner in the Blue Diamond fillies Prelude, and didn't have the prize money to make the Blue Diamond field.

Price shifted the focus to the Golden Slipper and Seabrook came to Sydney to win the Sweet Embrace Stakes at Randwick on March 3.

"She's got a turn of foot, stamina, great attitude, she's very sound and I think there's a good sense of timing about her heading into the Slipper," Price told RSN927.

"A couple of two-year-olds I've had there (in the past) have possibly had big Blue Diamond preps and then had to go to the Slipper."

Blue Diamond winner Samaready finished third in the 2012 Golden Slipper while Extreme Choice and Flying Artie, who ran the quinella in the 2016 Blue Diamond, finished eighth and third respectively in that year's Slipper.

While a wet track is an unknown, Price said he could find positives.

"I'm happy with where we're drawn," Price said.

"I'm happy with how we think it will work out. I'm happy to be one of the closers, and the filly is flying.

"I've got no negatives to put forward on her."

Seabrook, to be ridden by Damien Oliver, was at $9 on race eve while Prairie Fire was at $34.

"I haven't seen enough improvement on him (Prairie Fire) from when he ran an honest little fourth in the Blue Diamond," Price said.

"They work together and she clearly has him covered. I'm not sure where that puts him, but we'll do our best."