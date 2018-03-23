Sugar Bella aimed at more black-type

Sugar Bella looks poised to add another Group Three win to her record at Rosehill with punters supporting her cause.

Sugar Bella attempt to add to her last-start Group Three win in the Birthday Card Quality.

The Kris Lees-trained mare has been backed from her opening price of $3.50 earlier this week to $3.20 on Friday.

Unbeaten in four starts since joining Lees' Newcastle stable from Goulburn trainer Danny Williams, Sugar Bella attempts to extend that sequence in the Group Three Birthday Card Stakes (1200m) on Saturday.

Lees thought he had a handy acquisition when Sugar Bella had her first start for him last December.

She ticked off three Benchmark Handicaps and then secured black-type at the first attempt when winning the Group Three Wenona Girl Quality (1200m) at Randwick on March 10.

"She arrived with big wraps on her so it's not a total surprise, but she is winning really well," Lees said.

"I can't fault her. She'll run well again and she'll love the soft track."

She raced her way out of contention for the Provincial Championships with her win in the Wenona Girl whuch took her winning tally to six.

Jason Collett saluted on Sugar Bella after riding her for the first time in the Wenona Girl Quality.

"Her turn of foot the other day was pretty awesome. The last 100 metres where she really attacked the line, that's what I liked the most," he said.

Less also saddles up Star Reflection ($51) with Kathy O'Hara aboard.