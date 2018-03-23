Rosehill Guineas facts and figures

ROSEHILL GUINEAS

2000m, $600,000 Group One set weights for three-year-olds at Rosehill

HISTORY

* Electric Wire won the inaugural Rosehill Guineas in 1910.

* The Rosehill Guineas was classified as a principal race until 1979, Kingston Town won the first Group One edition in 1980.

* Only three fillies have won

* The Rosehill Guineas is an important lead-up to the Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick on April 7.

* Seven Rosehill Guineas winners have backed up to win the Australian Derby. Criterion was the last horse to achieve the double in 2014.

* The Rosehill Guineas has been claimed by some of the best up-and-coming stayers to race in Australia recently including It's A Dundeel (2013) Jimmy Choux (2011), and Eremein (2005).

* Past winners include the iconic Phar Lap (1929), Tulloch (1957), Kingston Town (1980), Sky Heights (1999), Tie The Knot (1998) and Octagonal (1996).

* The race record is shared by Danewin (1995) and Octagonal (1996) who clocked 1:59.99.

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING

* "In my opinion it's the most interesting race on the day" - D'Argento's jockey Hugh Bowman

* "I said to the owner before the preparation, 'we'll only see the best of him at the Rosehill Guineas and the Derby', once he gets up to these distances. His runs have been excellent and he's just peaked now, which is good" - Ace High's trainer David Payne.

* "He's jumping a lot in grade but he's handled each rise really well. It's time to test him and see how good he really is" - Furore's trainer Kris Lees

"He wasn't beaten far in the New Zealand Derby and I just think it's the best form for our autumn carnival over the past number of years," - The Lord Mayor's trainer Chris Waller