Waller well represented in R'hill Guineas

New Zealand Derby form has been to the fore in recent editions of the Group One Rosehill Guineas so Sydney's premier trainer is happy to have a new stable recruit who fits that bill among his chances this year.

Chris Waller has several chances in the Rosehill Guineas including former NZer The Lord Mayor.

Chris Waller saddles up five runners in Saturday's 2000m race for three-year-olds including The Lord Mayor who runs for the first time for his new stable.

The gelding was fourth in the New Zealand Derby and Saturday's Guineas field includes five of the first six home from the 2400m race at Ellerslie.

New Zealand-trained horses have won four of the past seven Rosehill Guineas, including Jimmy Choux (2012), Volkstok'n'barrell (2015) and Gingernuts (2017) who all came through the NZ Derby.

"He was pretty unlucky in the New Zealand Derby," Waller said.

"And we see it every year, those fit, tough, seasoned New Zealand horses coming over here and pull our pants down.

"So it's good to be able to have one in the camp.

"He wasn't beaten far in the New Zealand Derby and I just think it's the best form for our autumn carnival over the past number of years."

The market suggests D'Argento is the best of Waller's Guineas chances with the colt the $5 second favourite on race eve behind dual Group One winner Ace High ($4.60).

Waller believes the Rosehill Guineas presents a new ball game for those horses who have been competing over shorter distances in Sydney earlier in the autumn and now get to step up over ground.

"It's a new race in terms of a three-year-old because the sprinter-milers have been performing at their specialist distance and now you get out to 2000 metres," he said.

"There's brilliant speed horses taking on the unknown superstars which will be your next Cox Plate, Caulfield Cup, Melbourne Cup winners.

"It's a new dimension and fortunately that's the case because most of my horses have struggled over the shorter distances but stepping up to 2000 metres I think will be a different ball game."

Waller also has Tangled, Kaonic and So You Win in the Guineas while Tangmere is third emergency.

He said D'Argento had no luck when seventh in the Group One Randwick Guineas (1600m).

"He was drawn wide and things didn't work on the day," he said.

"And the others are very well-bred horses that deserve to be in these Group One races at the right distance now.

"So it will be a very interesting race in terms of what unfolds for the next two years.

"D'Argento has got speed and brilliance. If he can bring that speed and brilliance and add a bit of stamina to the race, he could win it."