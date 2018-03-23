Luke Currie focused on Golden Slipper

Luke Currie admits he will have a few butterflies in his stomach before going out to ride the favourite Sunlight in the Golden Slipper Stakes at Rosehill.

Jockey Luke Currie believes Sunlight's Magic Night win is what she needed ahead of the Slipper.

Currie is a four-time winner at Group One level, but has yet to win one of the majors.

He is not going to let that distract him from what is shaping as the most important ride of his career.

The Melbourne-based jockey has been aboard the Tony McEvoy-trained filly in five of her six starts.

He handed over the reins to Tim Clark when Sunlight won the Silver Slipper Stakes at Rosehill on February 24 as McEvoy needed him in Melbourne for stablemate, and Slipper contender, Oohood in the Blue Diamond Stakes at Caulfield in which she ran third.

He was back aboard as Sunlight extended her winning streak to five in the Magic Night Stakes at Rosehill last Saturday.

Drawing barrier five, with pace drawn inside, was the last piece of the puzzle for Currie ahead of Saturday.

"I'm as happy as I can be going into this as any start she's had," he said.

"Obviously it's not an easy race but she's right in it up to her ears."

Currie said Sunlight had a slightly tougher run than he would have liked last week, but with a wet track looming thought it may be a bonus.

"I would have liked to have seen her run softer sections earlier in the race and then zip away and be soft late," he said.

"She got softened a bit mid-race which just goes to show how tough she is.

"That was the run to bring her up to be rock-hard fit for the 1200 metres and had something come right to her I think she would have found again as that's the sort of filly she is.

"If it's a wet track the fact that it was a little bit harder race might not be the worst thing."