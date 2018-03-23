Golden day for Bruce Brown

Golden Slipper day is always a big occasion for Brisbane trainer Bruce Brown who is hoping to unveil a two-year-old winner at Doomben.

Brown trained Calaway Gal to win the Slipper in 2002 and while Quanyin is a later developer, the trainer is looking to her to continue the Spirit Of Boom juggernaut on Saturday when she makes her debut in the Mandate 2YO Handcap (1050m).

He picked Quanyin up for $23,000 at last year's Magic Millions March sale.

"She has had a jump-out and went OK. She can have this run and then go for a break to mature," Brown said.

"The way the Spirit of Booms sold this time she would have gone for $100,000 this year which already makes her a bargain."

First season sire Spirit Of Boom has swept all before him on the racetrack and provided the quinella with Boomsara and Plumaro in the $250,000 Two-Year-Old Jewel at the Gold Coast last Saturday.

The Eureka Stud-based sire was the star performer at this year's March sale at the Gold Coast.

He had 100 per cent clearance rate on his 38 lots with six horses bring more than $200,000 as well as the sale record of $430,000.

The stallion will be represented in Saturday's Slipper by Ef Troop who is trained by Tony Gollan who prepared Spirit Of Boom throughout his racing career.