Two winners for Hugh Bowman at Newcastle

Hugh Bowman has tuned up for the Golden Slipper meeting with two winners from three rides at Newcastle at his first meeting since returning from a concussion-enforced break.

Bowman came off Slipper contender Performer in the Todman Stakes on March 10 and Thursday's meeting marked his return to race riding.

He won aboard California Turbo for trainers Peter and Paul Snowden and the Chris Waller-trained Cedarwood.

Earlier in the day, he partnered champion Winx in her final work-out before she runs in Saturday's George Ryder Stakes.

As well as riding Winx and Performer in their Group One races on Saturday, Bowman will be aboard their Waller-trained stablemate D'Argento in the Rosehill Guineas.