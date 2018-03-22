Jockeys to claim the Australian 'Big Four'

THE SEVEN JOCKEYS TO HAVE CLAIMED ALL FOUR 'MAJORS' IN AUSTRALIAN RACING: MELBOURNE CUP; COX PLATE; GOLDEN SLIPPER; CAULFIELD CUP

Damien Oliver can become the first jockey to win all four twice if Seabrook can claim the Golden Slipper

10 - Damien Oliver: Melboune Cup (3) - Doriemus (1995), Media Puzzle (2002), Fiorente (2013); Cox Plate (2) - Dane Ripper (1997), Northerly (2001); Golden Slipper (1) - Forensics (2007); Caulfield Cup (4) - Mannerism (1992), Paris Lane (1994), Doriemus (1995), Sky Heights (1999)

9 - Neville Sellwood: Melbourne Cup (2) - Delta (1951), Toparoa (1955); Cox Plate (3) - Delta (1949), Noholme (1959), Tulloch (1960); Golden Slipper (1) - Todman (1957); Caulfeld Cup (3) - Grey Boots (1950), Basha Felika (1951), Tulloch (1957)

7 - Roy Higgins: Melbourne Cup (2) - Light Fingers (1965), Red Handed (1967); Cox Plate (2) - Sir Dane (1964), Gunsynd (1972); Golden Slipper (2) - Storm Queen (1966), Tontonan (1973); Caulfield Cup (1) - Big Philou (1969)

7 - Mick Dittman: Melbourne Cup (1) - Gurner's Lane (1982); Cox Plate (2) - Strawberry Road (1983), Red Anchor (1984); Golden Slipper (3) - Full On Aces (1981), Bounding Away (1986), Bint Marscay (1993); Caulfield Cup (1) - Sydeston (1990)

6 - Jim Cassidy: Melbourne Cup (2) - Kiwi (1983), Might And Power (1997); Cox Plate (1) - Might And Power (1998); Golden Slipper (1) - Ha Ha (2001); Caulfield Cup (2) - Might And Power (1997), Diatribe (2000)

5 - Chris Munce: Melbourne Cup (1) - Jezabeel (1998); Cox Plate (1) - Savabeel (2004); Golden Slipper (2) - Prowl (1998), Dance Hero (2004); Caulfield Cup (1) - Descarado (2010)

4 - Pat Hyland: Melbourne Cup (1) - What A Nuisance (1985); Cox Plate (1) - Star Affair (1965); Golden Slipper (1) - Vain (1969); Caulfield Cup (1) - Affinity (1984)