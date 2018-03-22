News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure

Jockeys to claim the Australian 'Big Four'

David Sigston
AAP /

THE SEVEN JOCKEYS TO HAVE CLAIMED ALL FOUR 'MAJORS' IN AUSTRALIAN RACING: MELBOURNE CUP; COX PLATE; GOLDEN SLIPPER; CAULFIELD CUP

Damien Oliver can become the first jockey to win all four twice if Seabrook can claim the Golden Slipper

10 - Damien Oliver: Melboune Cup (3) - Doriemus (1995), Media Puzzle (2002), Fiorente (2013); Cox Plate (2) - Dane Ripper (1997), Northerly (2001); Golden Slipper (1) - Forensics (2007); Caulfield Cup (4) - Mannerism (1992), Paris Lane (1994), Doriemus (1995), Sky Heights (1999)

9 - Neville Sellwood: Melbourne Cup (2) - Delta (1951), Toparoa (1955); Cox Plate (3) - Delta (1949), Noholme (1959), Tulloch (1960); Golden Slipper (1) - Todman (1957); Caulfeld Cup (3) - Grey Boots (1950), Basha Felika (1951), Tulloch (1957)

7 - Roy Higgins: Melbourne Cup (2) - Light Fingers (1965), Red Handed (1967); Cox Plate (2) - Sir Dane (1964), Gunsynd (1972); Golden Slipper (2) - Storm Queen (1966), Tontonan (1973); Caulfield Cup (1) - Big Philou (1969)

7 - Mick Dittman: Melbourne Cup (1) - Gurner's Lane (1982); Cox Plate (2) - Strawberry Road (1983), Red Anchor (1984); Golden Slipper (3) - Full On Aces (1981), Bounding Away (1986), Bint Marscay (1993); Caulfield Cup (1) - Sydeston (1990)

6 - Jim Cassidy: Melbourne Cup (2) - Kiwi (1983), Might And Power (1997); Cox Plate (1) - Might And Power (1998); Golden Slipper (1) - Ha Ha (2001); Caulfield Cup (2) - Might And Power (1997), Diatribe (2000)

5 - Chris Munce: Melbourne Cup (1) - Jezabeel (1998); Cox Plate (1) - Savabeel (2004); Golden Slipper (2) - Prowl (1998), Dance Hero (2004); Caulfield Cup (1) - Descarado (2010)

4 - Pat Hyland: Melbourne Cup (1) - What A Nuisance (1985); Cox Plate (1) - Star Affair (1965); Golden Slipper (1) - Vain (1969); Caulfield Cup (1) - Affinity (1984)

Back To Top