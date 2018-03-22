News

The Galaxy facts and figures

AAP /

THE GALAXY

1100m, $700,000, Group One Handicap for three-year-olds and up at Rosehill

HISTORY

* First run in 1972 and won by Playbill

* Group One since 1984

* Run at Randwick up to 2013, apart from 2007 at Warwick Farm

* Held at Rosehill since 2014

* Notable winners include Russian Revolution (2017); Charge Forward (2005); Gold Ace (1996); Schillaci (1992); Mr Tiz (1991); Snippets (1988)

* Grey Receiver is the only multiple winner (1981,1982)

* Bart Cummings, Lee Freedman, Gai Waterhouse and Bob Thomsen have the most wins as trainers with two

* Peter Cook is the leading jockey with three wins

* The winners from 2010-2016 all started at $10 or better

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING

* "If we have Viridine spot on for the weekend as we think we have, I think he's going to be extremely competitive in a high-class race" - James Cummings, trainer of Viridine

* "She'll be wearing blinkers. That may cause a slight form reversal, we're hoping" - English's co-trainer Gai Waterhouse

* "He's going very well, we think he's a better horse than last year and there's the weather too" - Jungle Edge's trainer Mick Bell

