Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure

William Reid Stakes: Know all the facts

AAP /

WILLIAM REID STAKES

1200m, $500,000, Group One, weight-for-age at Moonee Valley

NOTABLE WINNERS

* Gothic (1929); Comic Court (1951); Flying Halo (1952/53/55); Dual Choice (1972); All Shot (1973/74); Vo Rogue (1988); Hareeba (1995); Cape Of Good Hope (2005); Apache Cat (2008/09); Silent Sedition (2017)

HISTORY:

* First run in 1925 when won by The Night Patrol who also won the following year

* Formerly known as the Australia Stakes. Reverted to its original name, the William Reid Stakes, in 2010

* Previously run in January

* Group One since 1987

* Manikato won the race five years in a row from 1979 to 1983

* Champion Black Caviar won the race twice in 2011 and 2013 during her unbeaten career

* Flamberge was Peter Moody's final winner before retiring in 2016

* The William Reid is Melbourne's final Group One race for the season

TALKING POINTS:

* She Will Reign and Catchy will each be aiming to be the first three-year-old filly since Virage de Fortune to win since 2006

* Thronum, Secret Agenda, Supido and Pariah, all dual acceptors for The Galaxy in Sydney, will run at Moonee Valley

* Cape Of Good Hope (2005) won the William Reid-Golden Jubilee at Royal Ascot double and Miss Andretti (2007) won the William Reid-King's Stand Stakes double

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING:

* "I think he's coming out of the two strongest form races going into it so if it's a touch easier on Friday night he might be a chance to run in the money" - Rock magic's trainer Chris Gangemi

* "He's trained on well and looks a million bucks and there's no reason why he wouldn't run well on Friday" - Bons Away's trainer Aaron Purcell

* "She looks absolutely sensational. So we're in a good place" - She Will Reign's trainer Gary Portelli

