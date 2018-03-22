News

Golden Slipper: What you need to know

AAP /

THE GOLDEN SLIPPER

The trophy for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper for two-year-olds which will be run at Rosehill.

The trophy for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper for two-year-olds which will be run at Rosehill.

1200m, $3.5 million, two-year-old race at Rosehill

HISTORY

* Todman won the inaugural Slipper in 1957 by eight lengths and started at 1-6

* The world's richest race for juveniles

* Magic Night (1961) the first filly to win

* Won by 28 colts, seven geldings and 26 fillies

* Eighteen favourites have won, the latest Vancouver (2015)

* TJ Smith is the only person to have bred, owned and trained a Golden Slipper winner - Bounding Away in 1986

* Smith also shares the Slipper training record of six wins - Fairy Walk (1971), John's Hope (1972), Hartshill (1974), Toy Show (1975), Bounding Away (1986) and Star Watch in 1988

* Smith's daughter Gai Waterhouse has also trained six, while Bart Cummings, Lee Freedman and Clarry Conners have won it four times

* Waterhouse trained the trifecta in 2001 when her first winner Ha Ha beat Excellerator and Red Hannigan

* Waterhouse's other Slipper winners are: Dance Hero (2004), Sebring (2008), Pierro (2012), Overreach (2013) and Vancouver (2015)

* Waterhouse can make it seven and her training partner Adrian Bott can get his first with Santos

* 2016 winner Capitalist is the first two-year-old to sweep the Listed Breeders' Plate, Gold Coast Magic Millions Classic, and Golden Slipper.

TALKING POINTS:

* Barrier one is the most successful producing nine winners.

* Barrier 13 is the most unlucky - no winners

* Winning barriers and the last winner to jump from them are: Barrier 1 - nine winners (Overreach 2013); 2 - three (Capitalist 2016); 3 - six (Catbird 1999); 4 - five (Century Miss 1979); 5 - four (Sebring 2008); 6 - three (Stratum 2005); 7 - two (Miss Finland 2006); 8 - six (Sepoy 2011); 9 - three (Sweet Embrace 1967); 10 - five (Danzero 1994); 11 - five (She Will Reign 2017); 12 - two (Inspired 1984); 13 - nil (-); 14 - four (Polar Success 2003); 15 - one (Star Watch 1988); 16 - two (Vancouver 2015).

* Only two horses have broken their maiden with a Slipper win - Sweet Embrace (1967) and Fairy Walk (1971).

* The Golden Slipper is the first leg of the 2YO triple crown followed by the ATC Sires' Produce Stakes and Champagne Stakes

* Six horses have won all three: Pierro (2012), Dance Hero 2004, Burst (1992), Tierce (1991), Luskin Star (1977) and Baguette (1970)

