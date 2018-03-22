Furore faces step up in class for Guineas

After spending more than a year confined to barrier trials, Furore has swiftly made up for lost time.

Trainer Kris Lees is putting Furore in the deep end in the Rosehill Guineas.

It took eight trials before Newcastle trainer Kris Lees was satisfied to send the three-year-old gelding to the races, and that patience was justified as Furore built an unbeaten record.

Furore, who first trialled in November 2016, won his maiden on debut at Taree last month.

He then recorded comfortable wins at Cessnock, Gosford and Wyong to earn a first metropolitan start at the highest level at Rosehill on Saturday.

Lees said a Class Two win over 1900m at Gosford on February 22, brought the Group One Rosehill Guineas (2000m) into play and he was keen to see how Furore handled the considerable jump in class.

"He's jumping a lot in grade but he's handled each rise really well. It's time to test him and see how good he really is," he said.

After breaking his maiden by a long neck, Furore's slimmest winning margin was 2-3/4 lengths in his last start on a Benchmark 71 Handicap (2100) earlier this month.

"We can't do anymore and he wins by a margin, but he hasn't beaten a lot either so we'll see," Lees said.

Furore was a $17 chance with the TAB on Thursday with dual Group One winner Ace High leading the market at $4.60.

Lees was encouraged by Furore's ability to handle soft ground when he triumphed at Gosford, while he has also drawn handily with gate six in the 18-horse field.

"He just keeps improving. He puts himself forward and he can stay," he said.

"He's a tough horse but I'm still mindful it's his first preparation so at some stage he'll tell us he's ready for a break but at the moment he's not showing any signs of that."