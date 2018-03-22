News

Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
George Ryder Stakes: what you need to know

AAP /

GEORGE RYDER STAKES

1500m, $1 million, Group One standard weight-for-age for three-year-olds and up at Rosehill

HISTORY

* First run in 1903. Changed from a quality handicap after 1973 and renamed in honour of the long-time racing administrator whose legacy is the Golden Slipper

* Group One since 1980

* Winx is aiming to be the first horse to win three George Ryder Stakes after victories in 2016 and 2017

* Other multiple winners are Lonhro (2003/04); Campaign King (1987/88); Emancipation (1983/84); Manikato (1979/80); Foresight (1968/69); Time And Tide (1964/67); Prince Regoli (1962/63)

* International runners Gordon Lord Byron (Ireland) and Real Impact (Japan) won in 2014 and 2015

* Chris Waller has the most wins as trainer with five

* He trained the trifecta in 2016- Winx, Kermadec, Press Statement

* Hugh Bowman, Billy Cook and George Moore are the leading jockeys with four wins

* Bowman won in 2016 and 2017 on Winx

* Winx is gunning for a world record 17th Group One win

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING

* "She's as good as she looks. She felt nice and strong this morning and ready to go on Saturday" - Hugh Bowman, Winx's jockey

* "We couldn't be happier with Kementari and we've got our feet firmly on the ground about just how far behind in achievements and worldwide ratings he is off her (Winx), but nevertheless he's a rising star and this is the main lead-up race that he needs for the Doncaster just to be perfect within himself" - Kementari's trainer James Cummings

