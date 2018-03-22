Gypsy Toff ready to fly in Brisbane

Speedy filly Gypsy Toff is set to continue a proud tradition of central Queensland two-year-olds when she comes to Brisbane.

Gypsy Toff won a trial at Rockhampton by 10-1/2 lengths last month and showed it was no fluke with a 4-1/2 lengths win at that track on March 8.

The win was so impressive trainer Tom Button has decided to give the filly her a chance in Saturday's Two-Year-Old Handicap (1050m) at Doomben.

"She is very fast out of the barriers but we have not got any favours in that department with 14 in the original draw," Button said.

"We got her from the Capricornia Sales and she is eligible for the big stakes race associated with it next month. The plan is to run her Brisbane and then head back to Rocky for that race."

The $118,000 Capricornia 2YO Classic is on April 17 at Rockhampton and Button could have as many as four runners in the race.

Rockhampton has a tradition of providing top two-year-olds for Brisbane racing dating back to the late 1960s with Ascot Bridge who won a race at Ipswich by 18 lengths.

In more recent times Paradis Imperial has won in Brisbane and is now headed for a racing career in Victoria.