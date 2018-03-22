New board member for Brisbane Racing Club

Businesswoman Jennifer Creaton has been appointed to the board vacancy at the Brisbane Racing Club.

The position has been vacant for three months following the resignation of John Shepherd.

BRC Chairman Neville Bell said 16 members had shown interest in the position with a final selection process involving four applicants.

He said Ms Creaton had a background in risk management and was a regular racegoer since moving from Melbourne four years ago.

"Jennifer has worked in the financial service industry for nearly 20 years and currently works in a senior risk role," Bell said.

He said she also had a background in hospitality and events organisation as well as being a racehorse owner.