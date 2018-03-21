Sires' Produce Stakes aim for Tchaikovsky

Tchaikovsky is being set for the Group One Sires' Produce Stakes at Randwick next month after breaking his maiden at the third attempt.

Peter and Paul Snowden dropped the Redoute's Choice colt to midweek grade at the ATC meeting at Gosford and the two-year-old responded with an emphatic victory in the Happy Days @ Turfcare Aus Plate (1200m).

Tchaikovsky opened his career with a fifth in last month's Pierro Plate and headed for the Central Coast after an encouraging third in the Group Two Todman Stakes (1200m) to Golden Slipper-bound duo Aylmerton and Ef Troop.

"He resumed at a high level so coming back to midweek grade ... he certainly had the class advantage," Paul Snowden said.

He said the Sires' Produce Stakes was the logical target.

"There's probably no doubt the seven-furlong tempo is going to suit him down to the ground," Snowden said.

Sent out as the $1.75 favourite, Tchaikovsky and Blake Shinn set the tempo on soft ground and cruised to the line 2/1/4-lengths clear of Wagner ($4).

California Concord ($31) was third on debut for the Snowden partnership, 3-1/4 lengths further back.

James Harron was relieved as a $1.3 million purchase at last year's Magic Millions sale on the Gold Coast skipped clear.

"He was showing a huge amount pre-Christmas but he had a bit of a setback," he said.

"This was a bit of a test for the Sires' so if he comes through well he'll press on.

"He really ticks a lot of boxes, he's just got to win a big race now."