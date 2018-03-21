Rosehill track in soft range after rain

The Rosehill track has been downgraded into the soft range in the lead-up to the Golden Slipper meeting which features five Group One races.

After 14mm of rain in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday the track was rated a soft (6) with more rain predicted in the lead-up to Saturday.

A capacity field was declared for the Golden Slipper on Tuesday while acceptances for the other eight races on the program were taken on Wednesday.

Champion Winx chases her 17th Group One win in the George Ryder Stakes (1500m) which has a field of six including three-year-old colt Kementari.

Winx is the short-priced favourite to win the Ryder for a third time and stretch her winning sequence to 24 races.

The Ranvet Stakes (2000m) has a field of nine with Gailo Chop drawing barrier four.

The Lindsay Park stable has Australian Cup winner Harlem (barrier six) and Ventura Storm (barrier nine) in the Ranvet while the Nick Olive-trained mare Single Gaze has the inside barrier.

The Rosehill Guineas (2000m) for three-year-olds has a full field of 18 plus three emergencies with Victoria Derby winner Ace High drawing 11.

Last-start Alister Clark Stakes winner Cliff's Edge and New Zealand Derby winner Vin De Dance have inside barriers in gates one and three respectively, with Vin De Dance to jump from barrier two if his stablemate, first emergency Mongolian Marshal does not gain a start.

A field of 14 plus one emergency has been declared for The Galaxy (1100m).

Topweight Le Romain has drawn out in 12 with quality mare In Her Time one outside him in 13 while proven wet tracker Jungle Edge has barrier seven.

The Mission (barrier 10) is the emergency.