Sydney filly She Will Reign will jump from the inside barrier in the William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley as she bids to win her third Group One race.

A field of 10 has been declared for Friday night's 1200m weight-for-age William Reid with last year's runner-up Hellbent coming up with the outside barrier.

Supido (barrier six), Secret Agenda (8), Thronum (3) and Pariah (7) are also acceptors for the Group One Galaxy in Sydney on Saturday.