Five rivals for Winx in G1 George Ryder

Champion mare Winx is set to have five rivals including rising star three-year-old colt Kementari in the Group One George Ryder Stakes at Rosehill.

Winx, who has won her past 23 starts including 16 at Group One level, has the outside barrier in gate six for Saturday's weight-for-age race while Randwick Guineas winner Kementari has drawn next to her in five.

Happy Clapper, Clearly Innocent, Crack Me Up and Invincible Gem are also acceptors in the George Ryder which is one of five Group One races on the Golden Slipper program.