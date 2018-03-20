Clipperton back aboard English in Galaxy

The only jockey to have won a Group One race on sprinter English will be back aboard the mare in The Galaxy at Rosehill.

Hong Kong-based jockey Sam Clipperton will return to Sydney to ride English in The Galaxy.

Hong Kong-based Sam Clipperton has been booked to ride English in Saturday's 1100m handicap for the first time since winning the 2016 Group One All Aged Stakes on the then three-year-old filly owned by Newhaven Park's Kelly family.

"The Kellys have an association with him and thought he would be the right man," co-trainer Gai Waterhouse said.

"And having the Hong Kong experience is a big thing for jockeys."

The All Aged Stakes is the only time Clipperton has been aboard English in her 22 starts.

English will have a gear change for The Galaxy when she attempts to snare her first win in 12 months.

"She'll be wearing blinkers," Waterhouse said.

"That may cause a slight form reversal, we're hoping."

English finished fifth of nine when she resumed from a spell on March 10 at Randwick, a race she had won the previous two years.

Five of the 21 horses nominated for The Galaxy contested the Challenge Stakes including runner-up Jungle Edge who has firmed from $8 to $4.60 second favourite in an all-in market for Saturday's race ahead of acceptances on Wednesday.

Jungle Edge was third in last year's Galaxy and with rain forecast for Sydney, he could get conditions to suit.

In Her Time heads the market at $4 and will be out to break through for her first Group One win.

Multiple Group One winner Le Romain heads the weights with 58kg, 3kg more than In Her Time and Group One-winning mare Secret Agenda who also holds a nomination for Friday night's William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley.