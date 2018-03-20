Brideoake chases local win with Self Sense

Trainer David Brideoake has had a long and distinguished career training from the bayside track at Mornington.

Trainer David Brideoake is hoping for a home-town win with Self Sense in the Mornington Cup.

While he has won a number of country Cups around Victoria, and interstate, the Mornington Cup has so far eluded him.

Brideoake hopes that will change on Saturday when he saddles Self Sense in the 2400m-Listed race.

"It would be fabulous to win it," Brideoake said.

"I've been training at Mornington for a long time now.

"He's been a good country Cups horse. He won a Kilmore Cup and he put up a pretty good showing in the Albury Cup at one stage.

"I've won a number of country Cups with a number of horses, but to win a home-town Cup, that would be a first for me and it would be an honour."

The winner of the Ipswich Cup last winter, Self Sense has had three starts in preparation for Saturday race.

Following a last-start eighth to Homesman and Almandin in the Mornington Cup Prelude at Caulfield in February, Self Sense won a hurdle school at Cranbourne on March 2.

As part of his preparation for Saturday's race, Self Sense will take part in another hurdle school at Cranbourne on Wednesday.

Brideoake said it was a ploy many trainers had used, especially with stayers, over a long period of time.

"He's giving us the feel he's an impressive jumper," Brideoake said.

"We'll give him a little look around on Wednesday and then he can go to the race.

"He's in great shape but he's raced a few times against better opposition and we come back a bit on Saturday.

"He's a horse that can be fairly hot and cold but it's his home track so hopefully he'll acquit himself well."

Self Sense ran sixth under Chris Symons in last year's Mornington Cup won by Tally.

"He drew wide, travelled wide the entire trip but he really put in a good run," Brideoake said.

"If he had any luck last year he would have finished much closer."

Ryan Maloney has the ride on Saturday.