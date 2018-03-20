Danzibar Dancer makes debut at Gosford

Danzibar Dancer begins her career in familiar surroundings at Gosford at the ATC metropolitan meeting on Wednesday, trainer Jim Louizos' Central Coast base since he left the hardware business in Sydney.

Louizos took out his trainer's licence in 2001, had his first winner three years later and after spending the bulk of his time with a boutique-style team he now hopes to boost his numbers to double figures.

Danzibar Dancer, who was bought privately after she was ruled out of a sale in South Australia because of injury, is one of two newcomers in Wednesday's Adama Plate (1000m).

The three-year-old's first start also enables Louizos to renew his partnership with apprentice jockey Jenny Duggan.

Duggan returned to riding this month after an absence of more than four years.

She injured her knee in September 2013 then took time out to have two children.

"She's ridden the filly in the trial and she can claim two kilos so I thought why not put her on," Louizos said.

Danzibar Dancer has had one barrier trial leading into her debut.

"She's progressed since her trial. She's done everything right. She's a good doer and nothing seems to faze her," Lpuizos said.

"No matter what work you throw at her she'll go home and eat up.

"If she gets a gets a good jump, you never know, she could be a good knockout chance," Louizos said.

Mr Melov was Louizos' metropolitan runner in 2007 and the aim is to return to Sydney on a more regular basis.

Louizos has had five runners this season for two wins courtesy of Lakshme at Coffs Harbour and Tuncurry.