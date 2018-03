Fancied runners Sunlight and Written By have both drawn well for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill in a capacity field of 16 plus four emergencies.

The Magic Millions winner Sunlight has come up with barrier five while Blue Diamond Stakes winner Written By will start alongside her in four.

Premier Sydney trainer Chris Waller's two runners both have to overcome wide draws with Performer drawing 16 and Fiesta 20.