Harlem to chase another Group One win

After causing an upset in the Australian Cup, import Harlem will be out to add the Group One Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill to his record.

The Lindsay Park-trained gelding burst through late to win the Australian Cup at Flemington on March 10, defeating favourite Gailo Chop who has firmed in early betting for Saturday's Ranvet (2000m).

Co-trainer David Hayes said Harlem had come through the Australian Cup brilliantly.

"I'm very happy with him," Hayes said.

Harlem finished second to Gailo Chop in the Carlyon Stakeswhen he returned from a spell then failed in the Peter Young Stakes before bouncing back in the Australian Cup.

Harlem's stablemate Ventura Storm also looked a winning chance in the Australian Cup inside the final 200m before finishing a close third and he also holds a nomination for the Ranvet.

However, Ventura Storm is expected to instead run in Saturday's Group Three Manion Cup over 2400m with Harlem also entered in that race.

"I'm thinking Sydney Cup with Ventura Storm," Hayes said.

So I want to go Manion, Tancred Stakes and then Sydney Cup. I want to give him two mile-and-a-half races into the Sydney Cup."

The Group One Tancred Stakes (2400m) is on Saturday week at Rosehill with the Group One Sydney Cup (3200m) on April 14 at Randwick.

Single Gaze and The Taj Mahal are other horses coming out of the Australian Cup who have been nominated for the Ranvet, one of five Group One races on Saturday's program.

Gailo Chop opened at $3 in the TAB's all-in market for the Ranvet but had firmed to $2.25 later on Monday with Single Gaze ($6) and Prized Icon ($8) the others at single figure odds.

Harlem and Ventura Storm are at $11.