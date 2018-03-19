William Reid attracts 15 nominations

Last year's Golden Slipper and Moir Stakes winner She Will Reign is among the headline nominations for Melbourne's final Group One race of the season, the William Reid Stakes.

The Gary Portelli-trained filly is one of 15 entries for Friday night's 1200m-sprint at Moonee Valley with nine horses also holding nominations for Saturday's Group One Galaxy (1100m) in Sydney.

She Will Reign, who finished midfield in the Oakleigh Plate last start, is set to contest the William Reid at the track where she won the Group One Moir Stakes (1000m) last spring.

The filly is one of four Group One winners among the nominations along with Hey Doc, Secret Agenda and Catchy.

The Lindsay Park stable has nominated five horses - Catchy, Derryn, Fuhryk, Thronum and Tulip - who also hold entries for The Galaxy.

The others who have also been entered for The Galaxy are Secret Agenda, Snitty Kitty, Pariah and Supido.

The Darren Weir-trained Hellbent is set to chase his first Group One win having finished second in the William Reid last year and a close third in the Oakleigh Plate at his most recent start.

Perth sprinter Rock Magic and the Aaron Purcell-trained Bons Away were both taken to Moonee Valley for gallops on Monday morning in preparation for the William Reid.