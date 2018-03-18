Stephen Baster to ride Enbihaar in Slipper

Stephen Baster will ride Enbihaar in the Golden Slipper after having the dates of a careless riding suspension incurred on his original mount changed.

Baster was outed for shifting in aboard Setsuna at the 800m in Saturday's Magic Night Stakes and was to start the ban on Monday.

In another incident from the race, the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Setsuna was found to have lacerations to a hind leg and must trial before racing again.

Baster later applied to have the ban deferred until the day after Saturday's Golden Slipper in which he will ride the Blue Diamond Stakes runner-up for Lindsay Park.

Enbihaar is at $35 for the Slipper while Blue Diamond winner Written by is the $5 second favourite behind Sunlight.

Both Sunlight and Written By will back up seven days after their lead-up races at Rosehill on Saturday.

Enbihaar has not raced since the Blue Diamond on February 24 but finished second in a barrier trial on a heavy track at Randwick last Thursday.

Rain is expected in Sydney for most of the week leading into the Slipper.