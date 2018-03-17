Soho Ruby lands prize for Levi Kavanagh

Soho Ruby has been a career-defining horse for trainer Levi Kavanagh.

The now four-year-old provided the trainer with his first winner along and his first city success.

On Saturday at Flemington, Soho Ruby took out The Curragh Racecourse Handicap (1600m) to land her fifth win from 20 starts.

Providing Ben Melham the second leg of a winning double, Soho Ruby ($6.50) scored a short-head win over the $3.20 favourite Top Of The Range with Toorak Playboy ($51) a fast finishing third, three-quarters-of-a-length away.

Having gained black type with her third placing in the Frances Tressady Stakes at Flemington on March 3, Kavanagh is looking to further enhance her value.

He's picked out the Golden Mile at Bendigo on April 7 after which he's eyeing off a trip to Adelaide in May for the Queen Of The South Stakes.

"It didn't go according to plan today as we settled a little bit further back than we wanted but once she got into the clear and started winding up she got home to get the cash," Kavanagh said.

"Being my first winner and my first city winner she definitely holds pride of place.

"She's Group placed, now we'd like a black-type win to further enhance her value as a broodmare."

Kavanagh has only three horses in work at the Flemington stables he shares with his father Mark but is slowly increasing the numbers on his books having purchased yearlings at the recent sales.