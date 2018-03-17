Sista Act a gem for trainer Liam Birchley

Trainer Liam Birchley put a tumultuous month behind him to win the $125,000 Jewel 3YO with Sista Act at the Gold Coast.

Birchley has been embroiled in the Aquanita scandal and has stood aside from nominating horses in Victoria.

Stewards have also refused to accept his nominations in NSW which meant he lost his best horse Crack Me Up who has since won the Liverpool Cup in Sydney.

But he is allowed to train in Queensland until his part of the affair is settled and he has indicated he will strenuously defend three charges.

Sista Act ($10) was beaten at Warwick at her last start but on Saturday bounded to the lead and went on to score a 1-3/4 lengths win over Skate To Paris ($4.20).,

Birchley said Sista Act was a funny horse who had to lead to do her best.

"She couldn't lead at Warwick and that was it. But I told Jim (jockey Byrne ) to get out and ride her hard to lead. Once she does that she is hard to run down," Birchley said.

He said Sista Act could be hard to place in coming weeks because she wasn't up to the better stakes company.

"I might put her away and bring her back for the end of the winter carnival," he said.