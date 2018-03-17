Matt McGillivray returns a big-race winner

Jockey Matt McGillivray erased memories of the worst day of his career when he led all the way to land Boomsara in the $250,000 2YO Jewel at the Gold Coast.

The last time McGillivray rode a horse from an outside barrier in a big Gold Coast race it was the Magic Millions 2YO Classic aboard Ef Troop who eventually ran fourth after causing interference at the start.

McGilivray took his month's suspension punishment on the chin and has returned to ride several winners.

But none gave him as much satisfaction as Boomsara ($31) who went to the lead from barrier 14 and held on to beat the favourite Plumaro ($2.25) by a length with 2-1/2 lengths to Hopes Eternal ($5) in third.

"What a thrill. The horse just kept giving and it was just a great result for everyone," McGillivray said.

Boomsara is by first season sire Spirit Of Boom who also had Plumaro in the race.

He is raced by a syndicate put together by Eureka Stud's Scott McAlpine who stands Spirit Of Boom.

Boomsara is trained by Group One-winning jockey Chris Munce who has been training since January 2015.

"We have had some stakes winners but this is as greatest thrill as I have got," Munce said.

Boomsara won his first start at the Gold Coast and was then beaten on a wet track at Doomben at his previous start.

"I put blinkers on him and that made the difference. We can sit down now and decide whether to push on into the winter," Munce said.