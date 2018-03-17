Decision time for Gold Coast Stakes winner

Trainer Steve O'Dea has a big decision to make with in-form Doubt Defying after the gelding won the $100,000 Gold Coast Stakes (1800m).

Doubt Defying was backed into $2.35 favourite and lived up to punters' confidence when he beat Glendara ($7.50) by 3-1/4 lengths with 1-1/4 lengths to Capetown Hussey ($4.20) in third.

It was the Aquis Group's first feature race win at the Gold Coast since it began sponsoring the race club at the start of the season.

Doubt Defying was caught three deep for the early part of the race but was far too strong making it four wins from his past six starts.

O'Dea's stable foreman Matt Hoysted said it was hard to turn out Doubt Defying while he was in such good form.

"But we might have to give him a freshen and look at the better races in the winter. Or we can keep going and look at a race like the Toowoomba Cup (on April 7)," Hoysted said.

"It is a hard decision which will have to be made pretty soon."

The win gave leading jockey Jeff Lloyd a winning treble after earlier wins on Mediterranean and Char Char.

"It was a good strong effort as we didn't have much luck early but once he got over into a trailing position he was always going to be hard to beat," Lloyd said.