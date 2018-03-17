Daysee Doom wins the G1 Coolmore Classic

Ron Quinton is making the Coolmore Classic a habit, with Daysee Doom giving him his third win in the Group One race as a trainer to go with his two as a jockey.

Daysee Doom has given jockey Andrew Adkins a breakthrough Group One victory.

As an added bonus for Quinton at Rosehill on Saturday, Daysee Doom ($21) was ridden by Andrew Adkins who came out of his apprenticeship with the trainer six weeks ago and celebrated his first Group One win.

The mare was the lesser-fancied of the stable's two runners with topweight Dixie Blossoms ($9.50) closing late for sixth, less than a length from the winner.

Daysee Doom, who Quinton admitted can be somewhat quirky, travelled on the pace after Adkins steered her into position from a wide barrier.

The dash to the line at the end of the 1500 metres was frantic with Daysee Doom edging Oregon's Day ($11) by a short neck with last year's runner-up Silent Sedition ($10) another half-head third.

"It's super for Andrew and for the mare," Quinton said.

"She deserves a big win and so does Dixie.

"It's a very pleasing result."

Quinton won the inaugural running of the race on Miss Personality in 1973 and again on Emancipation in 1984.

His previous winners as a trainer were Ofcourseican in 2012 and Peeping in 2016.

Peeping's jockey was Sam Clipperton, another young rider who learned his craft under Quinton with the Coolmore Classic his maiden Group One win.

"Sam and Andrew have both been good lads and worked hard to get where they are," Quinton said.

"I'm not afraid to put them on.

"This has been a good race to me. (The late) Max Lees won five so I'm catching up as a trainer."

Adkins' first as a jockey was one he will savour after being identified early by Quinton as having the talent to come from Port Macquarie to Sydney where he was last season's premier apprenticed.

"Dad would be tickled pink. There would be a few tears in his eyes," Adkins said.

"My Mum and sister, they've helped me out. Ron is like family to me. He is like my second Dad.

"And the mare is so tough.

"She performed well three weeks ago to win the Millie Fox and turned up today and did it again in a Group One taking on some of the best mares in one of the toughest fields you'll see.

"I can't thank (owners) Mr and Mrs Griffin enough. They have been the most loyal people to me and I wouldn't be here today without them."

Oregon's Day's trainer Mick Price said he was unsure where the mare would go next as he felt she was looking for 1600 metres.

"We may have to go to the Emancipation over 1500 otherwise it's four weeks to the Queen Of The Turf," he said.

Silent Sedition's trainer Andrew Noblet was also unsure what that mare would do until the Queen Of The Turf.