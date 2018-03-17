Winx pleases in day out at Rosehill races

The world's best horse has graced the Rosehill turf in a work-out between races ahead of her next assignment.

Winx was brought over from Chris Waller's stable to gallop over 1000 metres, a week before she tries to win the Group One George Ryder Stakes (1500m) for a third time.

It is a pattern Waller has followed throughout the mare's career but on Saturday there was a slight difference with Kerrin McEvoy putting her through her paces with Hugh Bowman sidelined by concussion.

She clocked 1min02.32sec for the 1000m, her last 600 in 35.46.

"I'm very happy with that," Waller said.

"The idea is to stimulate her and keep her settled when she has three weeks between runs.

"She's nice and relaxed.

"We weigh our horses on Mondays and that will tell us what work she needs to do during the week."

Winx shares the top position on the first world rankings for the year with American horse Gun Runner after ending last year in second position behind Arrogate but judged the best on turf.

She gained her rating for her winning return in the Chipping Norton Stakes two weeks ago after missing the Apollo Stakes because Bowman was suspended.

Waller said he had spoken to Bowman who came off Golden Slipper contender Performance last Saturday and he was sure the jockey would be bac next week.

"Hugh has his cognitive test on Monday," he said.

"Worst-case scenario it will be one of our normal riders that we always use.

"I think watching what happened last Saturday shows how much respect we should give to jockeys.

"He said he was feeling great but if he isn't available one of our regular jockeys will ride her."

Winx can take her winning streak to 24 with victory in the George Ryder and claim a 17th Group One win, one more than great American horse John Henry.