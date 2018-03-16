Luvaluva wins Kembla Grange Classic

Luvaluva has moved to outright favouritism for the Australian Oaks after closing strongly to win the Group Three Kembla Grange Classic.

Wakeful Stakes winner Luvaluva (left) has claimed victory in the Group Three Kembla Grange Classic.

The John Sargent-trained filly won the Wakeful Stakes (2000m) at Flemington during the spring before running fourth in the VRC Oaks (2500m).

She confirmed she was on track for her Group One autumn targets with her win on Friday.

Having the second start of her campaign after finishing sixth in the Hobartville Stakes (1400m), Luvaluva ($5) warmed to the task over the final 200m under Kerrin McEvoy to edge past Torvill in the closing stages to win by a long head.

Wedgie held on for third another half-length away in the 1600m race for three-year-old fillies.

Luvulava firmed to $5 for next month's Group One Australian Oaks (2400m) at Randwick having been equal favourite at $8 with New Zealand filly Danzdanzdance before the Kembla win.

"That was above expectations, probably, over a mile," Sargent told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

"But when they're good, they're good and she hit the line great."

McEvoy admitted to some concerns early in the straight until the filly's staying capabilities came to the fore.

"Torvill just got away from me in the early part of the straight and had me worried but she obviously stays past a mile, which is what she has shown previously, and that come into good effect today," McEvoy said.

"She's a nice filly in good order going towards the Vinery and then the Oaks."

The Group One Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) for fillies is at Rosehill on March 31, two weeks before the Oaks.

Oxford Poet won the $85,000 Bert Lillye Memorial on the program to give his trainer Kim Waugh a welcome boost after Provincial Championship contender Uptown Lad injured a tendon, forcing him out of the $500,000 race on April 14.