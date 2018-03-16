Goulburn filly chasing Flemington success

Goulburn trainer Danny Williams isn't afraid to travel to Melbourne when he has the right horse.

Having found a suitable race for lightly raced but consistent filly She Knows at Flemington on Saturday, Williams is prepared for the gamble.

Williams won't be on course to see the filly run in the Hoppegarten Racing Trophy (1100m) as he recovers from a shoulder operation, but he has faith the filly will be competitive.

She Knows has won two of her six starts with the majority of her races against older, more experienced horses.

"She carried 59 kilos and was caught three-wide last time after missing the start, so her form is quite good," Williams said.

"She won her maiden against older horses as a two-year-old and then she's been racing against older horses in Highway races.

"It's nice to be running against your own age and sex and this is the first time she's been able to do that.

"Her times suggest it's worth having a shot in what looks a very strong fillies race."

Williams says he has always felt the filly is up to Saturday company but has found it difficult to find the right race.

The Highway races, which carry $60,000 prize money, along with eligible BOBS bonuses, make for races of $80,000, while the Melbourne race is worth $120,000.

"We've found it very difficult to find 1000-1100 metre races for her around Sydney on a Saturday," Williams said.

"In Melbourne they have a lot more fillies races which is why she's running on Saturday and she could also return in the future."

She Knows was rated a $10 chance on Friday while Godolphin filly Demerara was the heavily supported $2.30 favourite.