Uptown Lad has been ruled out of the Provincial Championships final because of injury.

Wyong trainer Kim Waugh told Racing NSW stewards on Friday the four-year-old had injured his off side tendon and would be be spelled.

Once the Provincial Championships qualifying races are complete the highest-rated fourth placegetter will take Uptown Lad's place in the $500,000 race at Randwick on April 14.

Uptown Lad qualified for the final by winning the heat at Hawkesbury last Saturday.