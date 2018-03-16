Revised Slipper script for Written By

As a former long-term Sydney trainer Grahame Begg knows his way around Rosehill.

Trainer Grahame Begg has no concerns about Slipper contender Written By handling clockwise racing.

And by utilising a right-handed track in his new home, Begg's Golden Slipper-bound Written By should not lose his bearings either.

The Blue Diamond Stakes winner has his first start outside of Melbourne as favourite in Saturday's Group Three Pago Pago Stakes (1200m).

Begg, who closed his Randwick stable in late 2014, has based himself on the Mornington Peninsula for 18 months and the right-handed training track at the Pinecliff facility means Written By is familiar with the Sydney direction.

"He's galloped all his career that way, ever since he was on grass as a young horse so it shouldn't be an issue," Begg said.

The trainer was more concerned about the seven-day turnaround into the $3.5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill on Saturday week.

"That's the great unknown, he's never had to do that before," he said.

Stratum in 2005 is last horse to win both races.

Begg would have preferred to have trialled Written By but when Tuesday's heats were transferred to Thursday because of the wet, he opted to race him rather than run him on the Randwick steeple grass which he considered inferior to the Kensington track.

Written By worked on the course proper at Randwick on Tuesday with race jockey Jordan Childs aboard.

Written By was the third elect on the TAB's Golden Slipper market behind Sunlight and Performer on Friday.

Begg has no hesitation sticking with 22-year-old Childs who has ridden Written By to his three wins.

"I was never tempted to go with an experienced Sydney jockey. I'm a great believer in continuity and loyalty," he said.

"We've struck up a very good partnership. He's an old head on young shoulders."