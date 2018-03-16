Bruce Hill hoping for Jag's luck

Trainer Bruce Hill is hoping some of the luck his apprentice Jag Guthmann-Chester is having will rub off on stakes-winner Man of His Word at the Gold Coast.

Man Of His Word is set to resume in the Listed Goldmarket (1200m) ahead of a possible autumn and winter campaign.

Guthmann-Chester is leading the metropolitan apprentices' title and won his first Melbourne race in the national apprentice series on Wednesday.

The first race in the series was in Tasmania with the final two races at Doomben on Wednesday and at Gawler on April 11.

"It was great for Jag. He has been working very hard and let us hope the winning run transfers to the stable with Man Of His Word on Saturday," Hill said.

Man Of His Word raced in Sydney and Melbourne in the winter and spring with the highlight his close second to Coolmore Classic contender Slightly Sweet in the Listed Winter Stakes at Rosehill.

Hill called off a trip to the Perth summer carnival to give the gelding a good break.

"Man Of His Word has had a soft trial where he ran second. I will get through Saturday and then we can start looking at the bigger races," Hill said.