News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Bowman suffers setback after frightening fall
Bowman suffers setback after frightening fall

Winx rises to No.1 world ranking

AAP /

Winx is officially on top of the world, sharing the No.1 spot with American horse Gun Runner in the latest rankings.

0316_1130_nat_goldenslipper
0:33

Secret Lady seeks Golden Slipper start
Jockey Ruby Walsh falls off horse at Cheltenham Festival 2018
0:52

Ruby Walsh hospitalised after fall at Cheltenham
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_socceroos
0:33

Socceroos arrive in Norway ahead of friendly match
0320_1600_nat_cricket
0:29

Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh nursing injuries
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0:54

Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0320_1600_nat_olympian
1:30

99-year-old named Commonwealth Games member
Aldridge scores 19 in 4th to fuel Spurs past Golden State
1:27

Aldridge scores 19 in 4th to fuel Spurs past Golden State
Okon quits the Mariners
0:24

Okon quits the Mariners
 

In the first ratings for the year, the two were on 129, five points clear of another United States horse, West Coast.

Winx earned her rating for her outstanding return in the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes while Gun Runner won the Pegasus World Cup in January at his final start, beating West Coast.

Canterbury Stakes winner Happy Clapper sits at No.4 on 121, sharing that ranking with Redkirk Warrior, winner of the Lightning Stakes and Newmarket Handicap.

What a champion. Image: AAP

Winx will have a race day gallop at Rosehill on Saturday ahead of her next start in the George Ryder Stakes a week later as she aims to extend her winning streak to 24.

The Chris Waller-trained mare will be ridden by Kerrin McEvoy in the work-out, replacing Hugh Bowman who has been sidelined by concussion.

For the past two years, Winx has been ranked the world's leading horse on turf in the Longines World's best but second overall to the now-retired Arrogate whose wins have been on dirt including the 2017 Dubai World Cup.

Back To Top