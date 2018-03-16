Winx rises to No.1 world ranking

Winx is officially on top of the world, sharing the No.1 spot with American horse Gun Runner in the latest rankings.

In the first ratings for the year, the two were on 129, five points clear of another United States horse, West Coast.

Winx earned her rating for her outstanding return in the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes while Gun Runner won the Pegasus World Cup in January at his final start, beating West Coast.

Canterbury Stakes winner Happy Clapper sits at No.4 on 121, sharing that ranking with Redkirk Warrior, winner of the Lightning Stakes and Newmarket Handicap.

Winx will have a race day gallop at Rosehill on Saturday ahead of her next start in the George Ryder Stakes a week later as she aims to extend her winning streak to 24.

The Chris Waller-trained mare will be ridden by Kerrin McEvoy in the work-out, replacing Hugh Bowman who has been sidelined by concussion.

For the past two years, Winx has been ranked the world's leading horse on turf in the Longines World's best but second overall to the now-retired Arrogate whose wins have been on dirt including the 2017 Dubai World Cup.