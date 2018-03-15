News

Double delight for trainer-jockey Pateman

AAP /

Champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman has made a return to the winners' enclosure with a double at Warrnambool.

Pateman spent the latter part of the 2017 jumps season on the sidelines with a broken leg and only returned to race riding on February 7.

At his fifth ride back he guided the Nick Smart-trained Getting Leggie to victory in a hurdle at Warrnambool on Thursday.

He followed up with a highweight flat winner two races later when outsider My Four Oh Nine, a horse he also trains, was successful over 2000m.

Pateman combines riding with training a team of horses and My Four Oh Nine was his sixth winner since holding a dual licence.

However it's the first time he's ridden one of his horses he also trains to victory.

Dual jockey-trainer licences were introduced in Victoria at the start of the 2016/17 season and Pateman is one of 13 people in the state to hold one.

A former NSW galloper, My Four Oh Nine was purchased by his partner Jess Barton from a Scone dispersal sale last year and was first-up for Pateman on Thursday.

Pateman said the intention was for My Four Oh Nine to embark on a career over jumps.

