Snowden positive about Spin's Slipper bid

Peter Snowden hopes blinkers will curb Spin's wandering eye, a drawback that prevented the colt from already qualifying for the Golden Slipper.

Trainer Peter Snowden has high hopes Spin can force his way into the Golden Slipper field.

Spin has emerged as Peter and Paul Snowden's best hope for the $3.5 million race, and had he been more focused first-up in the Group Two Skyline Stakes he could hold a ballot exemption and not sit 33rd on the order of entry.

Peter Snowden reckoned Spin would have held off Santos rather than be shaded by a half-neck had his attention not wavered in the straight.

"He was going to win, then a little bit of inexperience beat him," he said.

"If you look at the head-on shot the leader baulked him and he lost a bit of momentum.

"The run was still there for long enough to get through but he was looking from side to side so I've added blinkers for his last throw of the dice."

Spin has his last crack at qualifying for the Golden Slipper in Saturday's Group Three Pago Pago Stakes (1200m).

He was the $6.50 second elect with the TAB behind the Grahame Begg-trained Blue Diamond Stakes winner Written By ($2) on Thursday.

Snowden was pleased to draw barrier two, the alley outside stablemate Legislation ($17), who is aiming towards the Group Three Baillieu Handicap (1400m) at Rosehill on March 31 and next month's Group One Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m).

Spin was also likely to follow that path.

"Because he lacks gate speed, seven furlong speed would be more his go," Snowden said.

Chabreet ($18) rounds out the Snowden trio as the colt tries to build on a fourth on debut.

"He's a very smart, fast horse, they'll know he's there," he said.

Snowden admitted he was surprised Spin shaped as their best chance of emulating their 2016 Golden Slipper winner Capitalist.

"I thought Stratosphere was my best but promise is one thing and what they do is another. Spin's the horse that's got this far and he's delivering," he said.