Tommy Berry to ride Aylmerton in Slipper

Hong Kong-based jockey Tommy Berry has an opportunity to win his third Golden Slipper after accepting the ride on Aylmerton.

Tommy Berry has picked up the Golden Slipper ride on Todman Stakes winner Aylmerton (left).

The Jean Dubois-trained colt booked his place in the Golden Slipper when he won the Group Two Todman Stakes at Randwick last Saturday with Andrew Adkins in the saddle.

Although Adkins produced an astute ride, Dubois said connections had opted to book a more senior rider for the Golden Slipper at Rosehill on Saturday week.

"There are some new partners in the horse and they wanted an experienced jockey to ride such a big race," the Frenchman told Sky Sports Radio.

Berry was already heading home to ride the Kris Lees-trained Clearly Innocent against Winx in the Group One George Ryder Stakes.

Berry won his first Golden Slipper when Overreach scored in 2013.

He then saluted on Vancouver in 2015 and last year he was on Frolic, the runner-up to She Will Reign.

Aylmerton is a $17 chance in latest Slipper betting.