Hayes chases Blamey success with Cool Chap

Cool Chap could be the latest knockout runner for Lindsay Park in a feature race at Flemington.

Cool Chap (left) will be out to continue Lindsay Park's hot streak in the Group Two Blamey Stakes.

Last Saturday Harlem won the Australian Cup at $61 to provide Lindsay Park the second leg of a memorable Group One double.

Cool Chap won't be those odds when he runs in the Group Two Blamey Stakes (1600m) on Saturday.

With Radipole heading to Sydney to run in the Ajax Stakes at Rosehill, the Blamey field is down to five.

Cool Chap is a $16 outsider with Darren Weir's pair of Tosen Stardom ($2.20) and Humidor ($2.40) heading the market.

Senior Lindsay Park trainer David Hayes isn't conceding defeat, although he's realistic enough to know Cool Chap faces a stern test.

"In a small field he's the sort of horse where an outsider can win," Hayes said.

"He gets a nice pull in the weights and he's the sort of horse on his day that is capable of upsetting a good horse."

A winner of the VRC St Leger for Lee and Anthony Freedman and as a three-year-old, Cool Chap had his first preparation for Lindsay Park last spring.

He won over 1700m at Caulfield in September before being stepped up in trip, failing twice over 2500m.

Cool Chap resumed over 1400m at Flemington on March 3, running third to Nozomi and Violate after laying-in.

"That's what he does a bit. He was there to win first-up but laid in a bit," Hayes said.

"He's just got to sit back off them and do his thing when he's ready."

With the small field assembled, Hayes resisted the temptation of running Seaburge and Sovereign Nation who will both contest the Listed March Stakes.

"I was happy to keep them at the 1400 metres," he said.

"Seaburge hasn't won for a while and Sovereign Nation didn't run well enough last time to take on the big guns.

"I know he's finished close to those two (Tosen Stardom and Humidor) at handicap level in the Toorak, but I wasn't that keen on taking them on.

"I think I've sorted out Seaburge. We're going to put a tongue tie on him."

Lindsay Park will also unveil their latest import with Pow Wow running in the Curragh Racecourse Handicap (1600m).

"He's got some staying form and could sprint well fresh," Hayes said.