Alizee's Coolmore tilt relies on weather

Godolphin filly Alizee's chances of measuring herself against mares for the first time in the Group One Coolmore Classic is weather dependent.

James Cummings is on weather watch with three-year-old filly Alizee ahead of the Coolmore Classic.

Rosehill was rated in the soft range on Thursday and Godolphin head trainer James Cummings said the track would have to be upgraded for the three-year-old to be certain of taking her place in Saturday's $600,000 race.

Although the Group One Flight Stakes winner broke her maiden on soft ground, Cummings said she appreciated firmer footing and he would wait until race day before making a decision.

Rain was forecast early Friday while Saturday is expected to be fine.

Alizee opened this preparation by winning the Group Two Light Fingers Stakes (1200m) at Randwick and then finished a disappointing sixth in the Group One Surround Stakes (1400m) on March 3.

Cummings felt an increased workload had sharpened her fitness for her next assignment.

"We've upped her work a little and she's responded but it's going to take a top filly to beat those mares under the conditions," Cummings said.

While the weather was a factor for Alizee, stablemate Raiment ($7) had no issue with a wet track.

Four of the mare's five career wins have been achieved on soft or heavy ground.