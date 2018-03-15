Salsamor to take on older horses in Sydney

Salsamor will continue his path to the ATC Australian Derby via a start in the Sky High Stakes at Rosehill.

Co-trainers Natalie Young and Trent Busuttin will start Salsamor against older horses at Rosehill.

The Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young-trained three-year-old will head to Sydney on Saturday instead on running in the Alister Clark Stakes at Moonee Valley on Friday night.

While taking on older horse in the Group Three race in Sydney, Busuttin said it was a nice fit for the three-year-old heading towards the Derby at Randwick on April 7.

It also carries $150,000 more in prize money and gives Salsamor experience racing right-handed.

"I would presume not many three-year-olds would have run in the race," Busuttin said.

"It's not a race that jumps out for three-year-olds and without being disrespectful to the tough older horses, a few of them have seen better days.

"It's $350,000, 2000 metres and three weeks before the Derby.

"We're looking at getting to the Derby and we were worried that with the Rosehill Guineas he might not get in it, he'd be borderline."

While Friday night's race was on Salsamor's doorstep at Moonee Valley, Busuttin saw Cliff's Edge as a major stumbling block in the 2040m race.

Cliff's Edge has beaten Salsmor home at their two most recent meetings, the Vase over Friday night's course and distance last October and again in the Australian Guineas at Flemington on March 3.

"Cliff's Edge, he beat us by eight lengths in the Vase," Busuttin said.

"Can we turn around eight lengths on Cliff's Edge? Maybe not, but we might be able to beat those older horses in Sydney that may not be at the peak of their powers."

Salsamor has already met with support for the Sky High Stakes and sits on the fifth line of betting at $9.50 with the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Stampede the $3.10 favourite.