Plumaro set to start good times for Kemp

Promising filly Plumaro is ready to tackle the $250,000 2YO Jewel at the Gold Coast for the start of what her trainer Kevin Kemp hopes will be a big four weeks.

Trainer Kevin Kemp hopes Plumaro can win the $250,000 Jewel for two-year-olds at the Gold Coast.

Kemp has had a tough job placing Plumaro because of the wet weather which has disrupted racing in southeast Queensland.

The filly made it two wins from three starts when she stormed home to win at Doomben two weeks ago.

Kemp feels the 1200m of the Jewel could be too short but the Gold Coast track can often suit fast-finishing horses in races run at a strong pace.

"The prize money is good and the race is restricted to QTIS horses. She has done well since the Doomben win. She has drawn wide but she gets back in her racing pattern," Kemp said.

His brilliant young sprinter Mr Marbellouz will run at Doomben on Saturday week and Kemp will then decide on several options.

Mr Marbellouz has won five of his six starts including his past two starts at Doomben in outstanding fashion scoring by seven lengths and then four lengths.

"He will run in a Class 6 handicap and then we can have a look at running him in the Weetwood Handicap at Toowoomba on April 7," Kemp said.

"I also have in the back of my mind a little trip away even if it is an 1100m race at Canterbury (in Sydney). "

Kemp also hopes to have his old war horse Tisani Tomso in the Weetwood a race Kemp has won four times.

Tisani Tomso went to Dalby last week where he won his second Dalby Newmarket.

"I could have run him in the Goldmarket on Saturday but I want to protect his rating so he makes the field in the Weetwood," Kemp said.