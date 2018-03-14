Chautauqua listed for Flemington jump-out

Champion sprinter Chautauqua is among nominations at Flemington to have the first of two trials in a bid to be allowed to race again.

The Hawkes Racing-trained galloper had a ban placed on him by Racing NSW stewards after refusing to jump with the field in a barrier trial at Rosehill last week.

It followed his refusal to leave the barriers on two occasions at the Randwick barrier trials the previous week.

Racing NSW stewards want Chautuaqua to trial twice before the ban is released.

Chautauqua is entered in the first of 14 jump-outs at Flemington on Friday morning which will allow the gelding, if he passes, one of those trials.

However the second must be in an official trial, of which there are fewer in Melbourne.

Cranbourne has trials listed for next Monday with Tatura the following day while the next official barrier trials are not until April 3 at Cranbourne.