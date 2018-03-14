Queensland filly Italia Bella in setback

Classy filly Italia Bella will miss the Gold Coast meeting on Saturday after a slight setback but is still on course for the Sydney autumn.

Caloundra trainer Stuart Kendrick had been keen to run Italia Bella over 1800m on Saturday on her way to the Vinery Stud Stakes and the ATC Australian Oaks in Sydney next month.

However, she over-reached slightly during track work on Tuesday and gave herself a slight bump.

"You wouldn't know it today but we didn't want to risk her by running Saturday," Kendrick said.

"The vet is coming to inspect her on Friday and then we will decide whether to go straight to Sydney or ease back for our winter carnival."

"I am still keen to go to Sydney but we will have to do whatever is best for her."

Kendrick will still have several runners on Saturday including Coral Bay who will contest the $125,000 QTIS Jewel for three-year-olds.