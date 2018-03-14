Gr 1 Coolmore Classic attracts 19 runners

A field of 19 has been confirmed for the Group One Coolmore Classic at Rosehill, including last year's winner Heavens Above.

The Tim Martin-trained six-year-old mare drew barrier nine for the 1500m race that carries a $600,000 purse.

Ron Quinton's stand out mares Dixie Blossoms and Daysee Doom were allocated gates four and 14 respectively.

Last year's runner-up Silent Sedition will start from barrier seven with Craig Williams to ride.

Godolphin's Raiment drew the rails with New Zealand mare Francaletta to jump from barrier two.