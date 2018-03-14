Bowman ruled out of Coolmore Classic day

Hugh Bowman has failed a concussion test, ruling the leading jockey out of the Coolmore Classic meeting at Rosehill on Saturday.

Bowman visited a neurosurgeon on Wednesday morning and was told he would not be able to return to riding until next week.

The regular rider of champion racemare Winx, Bowman fell heavily from Golden Slipper contender Performer in a lead-up race at Randwick on Saturday.

Bowman said he had been ordered to rest but is hopeful he can ride trackwork on Tuesday.

Winx is due to have her next start on Saturday week in the Group One George Ryder Stakes at the Golden Slipper meeting.