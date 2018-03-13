Bonneval making sound recovery from injury

New Zealand Horse of the Year, Bonneval, is making an encouraging recovery from a career-threatening leg injury.

Triple Group One winner Bonneval is making a pleasing recovery from a leg injury.

Co-trainer Andrew Forsman has given a positive update as the multiple Group One winner deals with a suspensory ligament issue.

The winner of the Group One Australian Oaks (2400m) last year, Bonneval was being prepared for another offshore autumn campaign when she suffered the setback.

Forsman, who trains with leading New Zealand horseman Murray Baker, is upbeat after the four-year-old most recent scan.

"We had another scan done 10 days after the initial scan and things look fairly positive at this stage," Forsman said.

"She'll have a good break and hopefully all going well and we can get her back to the track in the spring."

Bonneval has won seven of her 12 starts and earned prize money of $1.6 million.

As well as the Oaks in Sydney, Bonneval won the New Zealand fillies Classic and returned to Australia as a spring four-year-old to win the Group One Underwood Stakes (1800m) at Caulfield.

Baker and Forsman have a team of five horses being aimed at Group One races during the Sydney autumn carnival.

Francaletta opened up with a third in the Group Two Guy Walter Stakes (1400m) on March 3 and runs in Saturday's Group One Coolmore Classic (1500m) at Rosehill.

Weather With You has his first Sydney start at Warwick Farm on Wednesday as he targets the Australian Derby (2400m) on April 7.

New Zealand Derby winner Vin De Dance arrived at Warwick Farm on Tuesday with fellow three-year-olds Mission Hill and Mongolian Marshal.

Forsman said the three could all run in the Group One Rosehill Guineas (2000m) on March 24.

He said Vin De Dance was the pick of the new arrivals and he was better prepared after a Melbourne campaign last spring.

"That's hardened him for this preparation. Mission Hill is probably a better four-year-old and although Mongolian Marshal hasn't raced beyond a mile yet, he's bred to run the trip," Forsman said.